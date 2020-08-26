McConnell, McGrath jockey over debates in Senate race

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jockeying over a debate schedule continues in the Kentucky Senate campaign. The race pits Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell against Democrat Amy McGrath. Voters have yet to compare the rivals in a give-and-take at the same event. McConnell accepted an offer to participate in a forum hosted by Kentucky Farm Bureau, but McGrath turned down the invitation. Both candidates have offered debate proposals in a year when the coronavirus has disrupted many campaign events. McGrath says she wants three debates with McConnell that also would include Libertarian candidate Brad Barron. McConnell has accepted one televised debate with McGrath only.