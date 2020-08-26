Local law enforcment agencies called to help control Kenosha protests

WAUSAU (WAOW) - Although Governor Tony Evers approved federal assistance to control riots in Kenosha, several local law enforcement agencies sent officers to the area to help control crowds.

Wausau's Police Department sent its mobile unit out on Monday, along with deputies from the Oneida County Sheriff's Department.

"I have been hearing feedback. We check in with them regularly, there is a lot of rioting, arson," said Oneida County Sheriff Grady Hartman.

Wausau Officers will be making their way back Wednesday evening, and Oneida County deputies will be staying for as long as they are needed.