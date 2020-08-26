Ivanka Trump to introduce dad at RNC as ‘people’s president’

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Donald Trump accepts the Republican Party’s presidential nomination in a speech Thursday night from the White House, his daughter Ivanka Trump will introduce him and focus on what he’s done to help working families. That’s according to two people with direct knowledge of Ivanka Trump’s plans. She’s expected to offer personal insights into the Republican president’s decision-making and draw contrasts between her father and Democratic candidate Joe Biden. Ivanka Trump will also introduce her businessman father as the “people’s president” in keeping with a weeklong effort by convention organizers to humanize him.