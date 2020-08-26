Israel attacks Hezbollah posts after shots fired at soldiers

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says attack helicopters have struck observation posts of the militant Hezbollah group along the Lebanon border after shots were fired at Israeli troops. It says no Israeli forces were wounded, and there were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage in Lebanon. Israel has been bracing for a possible attack by Hezbollah since an Israeli airstrike killed a Hezbollah fighter in neighboring Syria last month. Israel considers Hezbollah to be its toughest and most immediate threat. After battling Israel to a stalemate during a war in 2006, Hezbollah is believed to be far stronger today.