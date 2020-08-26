Suspect arrested after 2 are killed at Kenosha protest

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) -- lllinois police have arrested a juvenile after two people were shot to death during another night of Black Lives Matter protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Kyle Rittenhouse, of Antioch, Illinois, was taken into custody Wednesday in Illinois on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide.

Antioch is about 15 miles from Kenosha, which has seen three straight nights of unrest since the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake.

Two people were killed Tuesday night in a possible vigilante attack carried out by a young white man who was caught on cellphone video opening fire in the middle of the street with

By MIKE HOUSEHOLDER and SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

This is a developing story that will be updated.