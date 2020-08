MENOMINEE INDIAN RESERVATION, Wis. (WAOW)-- Human remains were found in a vehicle that was burned out on the Menominee Indian Reservation.

WBAY TV in Green Bay is reporting that the remains were found on August 19 after police were called to an abandoned vehicle that had been burned.

Police did not say if the remains had been identified.

If you have any information you're asked to call Menominee Tribal Police at 715-799-3881.