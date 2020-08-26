Hamas extends Gaza lockdown for 72 hours as virus spreads

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Gaza’s Hamas rulers have extended a full lockdown in the Palestinian enclave for 72 hours as coronavirus cases climbed following the detection this week of the first community transmissions of the virus in the densely populated, blockaded territory. The Health Ministry reports three deaths and at least 22 infections among Gaza’s population of 2 million people Monday, raising fears of a wider outbreak that could overwhelm a health system already battered by years of Israeli-Egyptian blockade, conflicts and internal Palestinian division. As the militant Hamas group extended the lockdown, Tawfiq Abu Naim, head of Hamas’ security services, is warning of further stricter measures.