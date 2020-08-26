Greek coast guard: 96 rescued from yacht carrying migrants

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s coast guard says it is continuing a broad overnight search and rescue operation after a yacht smuggling migrants partially sank in the eastern Aegean. A total of 96 people were rescued from the sea 21 nautical miles (31 kilometers, 24 miles) west of the small island of Halki, near Rhodes, the coast guard says. As the total number of people who had been on board is unknown, the search and rescue operation continued into Wednesday afternoon. The coast guard described the effort as “one of the largest and most successful search and rescue operations to have taken place in the Aegean Sea,” noting it took place mainly at night and that many of those rescued had not been wearing life jackets. But it also accused the Turkish coast guard of hampering the operation.