Greece battles coronavirus resurgence after early success

PIRAEUS, Greece (AP) — Authorities in Greece are using free on-the-spot tests for ferry passengers and nightlife curfews on popular islands to stem a resurgence of the coronavirus after the country managed to dodge the worst of the pandemic. The number of confirmed virus cases and deaths in Greece remains lower than in many other European countries, but new confirmed cases have been mounting, reaching record highs in recent days. The government has rejected criticism that it reopened to tourists without a plan, noting that arriving travelers account for just a fraction of new cases. In the pandemic’s initial phase, Greece appeared to have done well. The government imposed a swift lockdown after the first coronavirus cases appeared in March, and scrambled to bolster the country’s weak health system.