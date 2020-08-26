GOP’s focus on Trump leaves scant room for Congress hopefuls

WASHINGTON (AP) — All national political conventions are ultimately about the presidential candidate. But this year’s Republican gathering has so far done that on steroids. There’s been a single-minded focus on President Donald Trump, but just scant mention of the party’s struggle to protect its Senate majority and gain ground in the House. Halfway through the four nights, a parade of speakers including Trump’s own children has unswervingly extolled the president, but no mention of the importance of GOP control of Congress. Critics say that highlights Trump’s tunnel-vision obsession with his own political fortunes at the expense of down-ballot candidates.