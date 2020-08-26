Ex-Minnesota college student pleads guilty in terror case

A former Minnesota college student has pleaded guilty to a federal charge that she tried to help al-Qaida. Tnuza Jamal Hassan of Minneapolis pleaded guilty Wednesday to attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization. Charges of lying to the FBI and arson will be dismissed when the 22-year-old is sentenced in December. When Hassan was stopped from flying to Afghanistan in September 2017, prosecutors said she told FBI agents that she wanted to join al-Qaida and marry a fighter. She was later accused of setting fires at her former college campus in what prosecutors called a self-proclaimed act of jihad.