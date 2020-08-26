EU weighs options to pull Greece and Turkey back from brink

BERLIN (AP) — European Union foreign ministers are studying options for pulling member Greece and its neighbor Turkey back from the brink of conflict in the eastern Mediterranean. Over two days in Berlin starting Thursday, they will debate what kinds of sanctions or diplomatic sticks and carrots might encourage Turkey to stop energy exploration in disputed parts of the sea. .The meeting comes as Turkish and Greek insist they will defend their interests to the end and have conducted competing war games in the area. A senior EU official said Wednesday, “We are living really very challenging times in the relationship with Turkey. We have not seen that before.” Turkey is still a candidate for EU membership.