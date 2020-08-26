Egypt to prosecute some 54 million who boycotted Senate vote

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s election commission says said it will refer to prosecutors voters who didn’t take part in elections earlier this month for two-thirds of the Senate, the upper, powerless chamber of the country’s Parliament. Some 63 million voters were eligible to cast ballots in the vote for 200 of the 300 Senate seats but only 8.99 million, or 14.23%, took part. The chairman of the National Election Authority, vowed to enforce a law penalizing boycotters with a fine of up to $32. The Senate was restored as part of constitutional amendments championed by the country’s president and approved in a referendum last year.