Dutch foreign minister meets Chinese counterpart

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok has met with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, saying he would discuss topics ranging from trade ties to concerns about human rights violations and the contentious national security law for Hong Kong. Wang’s visit to the Netherlands on Wednesday is part of his five nation tour of Europe this week that also includes France, Germany and Norway. Blok said ahead of his meeting with Wang that he would discuss Hong Kong, as well as concerns about the treatment of the Uighur minority in China’s far west Xinjiang region. The ministers did not take any questions from the media.