Distance learning can fit into your back-to-school budget

This year, many families are dealing with a first: building their back-to-school shopping plans around distance learning. As the COVID-19 pandemic leads students to take on instruction at home rather than in the classroom, consumers expect to spend more on back-to-school purchases in 2020 than last year. Retail experts explain how to modify your budget and shopping strategies. Plan for laptops and other new expenses on top of regular school supplies, whittle your list down to the essentials and look for ways to save money on must-have items.