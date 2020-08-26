Dissident freed under Obama: Trump ‘courage’ can stop China

A blind Chinese dissident whose escape to the U.S. was facilitated by the Obama administration is calling on other countries to support President Donald Trump and “stop China’s aggression.” Chen Guangcheng said at Wednesday night’s Republican National Convention that Trump “has shown the courage to wage that fight.” Chen’s 2012 flight to the U.S. Embassy in Beijing sparked a six-day diplomatic tussle between the U.S. and China, threatening to derail then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s strategic talks intended to build trust between the world’s superpower and its up-and-coming rival.