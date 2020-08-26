BREAKING: Bucks boycott game 5, other NBA teams join

UPDATE (WAOW): The Milwaukee Bucks are boycotting game five of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs against the Orlando Magic.

The Bucks are boycotting the game in protest of Kenosha shooting.

All three game scheduled to be played today have been officially postponed by the NBA.

The NBA and the NBPA today announced that in light of the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to not take the floor today for Game 5 against the Orlando Magic, today’s three games – MIL-ORL, HOU-OKC and LAL-POR have been postponed. Game 5 of each series will be rescheduled. — NBA (@NBA) August 26, 2020

Orlando, Fla. (WAOW) -- The Milwaukee Bucks are boycotting game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs against the Orlando Magic, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Milwaukee Bucks have decided to boycott Game 5, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 26, 2020

The Bucks never took the court in advance of the 3:00 p.m. tipoff of the game. The Magic did, but eventually left the court. Neither team was present went the horn sounded for the game to begin.

The Bucks didn't come out of the locker room for their game against Orlando & now the Magic have left the court. Players around the NBA Bubble have been discussing boycotting games in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting. @WojESPN says NBA officials are now talking to the Bucks. — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) August 26, 2020

Sources inside the bubble indicate things were tense outside the Bucks locker room, as league officials and others waited to talk to the Bucks, who never left their locker room.