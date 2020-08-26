BREAKING: Bucks boycott game 5, other NBA teams join

BREAKING: Bucks boycott game 5, other NBA teams joinUpdated
The Bucks are boycotting the game in protest of Kenosha shooting.
All three game scheduled to be played today have been officially postponed by the NBA.
Orlando, Fla. (WAOW) -- The Milwaukee Bucks are boycotting game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs against the Orlando Magic, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
The Bucks never took the court in advance of the 3:00 p.m. tipoff of the game. The Magic did, but eventually left the court. Neither team was present went the horn sounded for the game to begin.
Sources inside the bubble indicate things were tense outside the Bucks locker room, as league officials and others waited to talk to the Bucks, who never left their locker room.