Decades later, Sharpton still insists: No justice, no peace

NEW YORK (AP) — This week’s commemoration of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom will focus on police violence, and its ever-expanding roll call of victims. But at the center will be the Rev. Al Sharpton, the protest’s organizer. While so many other lions of the civil rights movement are gone, Sharpton is still standing. He reaches multitudes on television and on radio. The man who helped popularize the 1980s cry, “No justice, no peace,” is putting himself at the center of a new wave of activism, in a new millennium.