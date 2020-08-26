Dating corona-style leads to love connections, even marriage

NEW YORK (AP) — If there’s one thing the pandemic hasn’t canceled, it’s the search for love. Popular dating services have seen spikes in usage. And more people are meeting in person as the crisis drags on. Some daters insist on safety precautions before leaping into off-screen meetups. Others take no precautions at all and rely on mutual trust. A lucky few are on the ultimate step, marriage. Former relationship coach Yue Xu is co-host of the podcast “Dateable.” She says connections are often deeper now as people bond over feelings of loneliness, helplessness and loss.