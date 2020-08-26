Curfew, National Guard after unrest in downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minneapolis mayor has imposed a curfew and requested National Guard help after unrest broke out downtown following what authorities said was misinformation about the death of a Black homicide suspect. Mayor Jacob Frey said the curfew went into effect immediately Wednesday night He said bolstering enforcement was an effort to “stay ahead of the game as much as possible.” Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo dispelled rumors on social media about the death of an unidentified Black man suspected in a Wednesday afternoon homicide, who later fatally shot himself on the Nicollet Mall as officers approached. The incident was captured on city surveillance video and confirmed that police did not shoot the man. But misinformation about his death sparked protests and looting.