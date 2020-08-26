Cooling down gradually with several shots of rain and storms

As expected, we had our hottest day of August in northcentral Wisconsin Wednesday. Highs touched at least 90 degrees at the Wausau Downtown Airport and the heat index made it several degrees warmer. We have reached highs of 90 degrees or warmer now 5 times in the Wausau area this summer. Overall that is fairly normal for us. However we have had a lot of warm days, where it has been just a few degrees above normal. So the summer as a whole will go down as warmer than normal.

In any case a weak cold front entering far northwest Wisconsin will slowly sag south through the region Wednesday night and Thursday. It could generate spotty thunderstorms mainly over the northern half of the News 9 area Wednesday night. If they do form, there is enough energy available that some could be strong with gusty winds and hail. We will certainly keep a close eye on the situation for you. Lows will drop into the 60s with southwest winds of 5-10 mph becoming west later.

Thursday should be partly sunny with highs ranging from the upper 70s north to the middle 80s south. There is a small chance of a few showers or storms popping up in the afternoon, mainly south of Marathon County closer to that front. Winds will be from the northwest around 5 mph, then become variable. A wave of low pressure will ride along the cold front later Thursday night into Friday morning. This will enhance the flow of moisture into our region. As such there should be more numerous showers and thunderstorms in the region. Some heavy storms with hail, wind, and torrential rain may occur, especially south of Marathon County. Flash flooding is not out of the question in a few spots in the central part of the state. Please monitor the situation carefully. It will be noticeably cooler Friday with lows around 62 and highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Saturday should be dry and breezy with partly cloudy skies. Lows will reach the mid 50s with highs in the low 70s. Sunday should be pleasant with sunny to partly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the upper 40s with highs around 73.

A rather strong front will push across the region Monday bringing a high chance of rain and a few thunderstorms. Over one-half inch of rain is possible. Highs will stay in the low 70s.

Next week Tuesday and Wednesday should bring partly sunny and cool conditions with lows in the upper 40s to around 50 and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. It will be breezy at times with just a slight chance of a light shower Wednesday. It almost sounds like early autumn, doesn't it?

Have a great evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:35 p.m., 26-August 2020

On this date in weather history:

1949 - A hurricane made landfall at Delray Beach. Winds reached 153 mph at the Jupiter Lighthouse before the anemometer failed. The hurricane caused 45 million dollars damage to crops, and also caught the Georgia and South Carolina coast resulting in another two million dollars damage. (David Ludlum)

1965 - Late night severe thunderstorms associated with an unusually strong late summer cold front produced 100 mph winds straight line winds in the Chicago area and northwest Indiana. In Lake County IND, high winds derailed a train near Crown Point, and left a canoe suspended among telephone lines. Two nights later the temperature at Midway Airport in Chicago dipped to 43 degrees, establishing a record for the month of August. (Storm Data) (Hugh Crowther)