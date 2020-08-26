Companies fight over control of Mexican radio stations

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s old rough-and-tumble brand of capitalism made a comeback this week, as two corporate groups engaged in a public dispute over control of one of Mexico’s largest radio station chains. The battle reached its peak Wednesday with legal challenges, the takeover of offices, and dueling press statements, with each of the 50% owners claiming they had the rights to W Radio and the Radiopolis family of stations. At the center of the dispute was a businessman with a checkered past, Carlos Cabal Peniche, whose Mexican banks and holdings collapsed into insolvency in the 1990s. Cabal Peniche recently helped rescue Mexican airline Interjet with a $150 million loan.