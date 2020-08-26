`Comedy in Color’ audiobook coming out Sept. 29

NEW YORK (AP) — The “Comedy in Color” standup franchise will soon be expanded to audiobooks. Simon & Schuster Audio and Laugh Out Loud announced Wednesday that “Laugh Out Loud Presents Comedy in Color, Volume 1” will go on sale Sept. 29. The host is Lil Rel Howery. He said in a statement that he hopes to take listeners on a hilarious ride with a diverse set of comedians. Comedians featured include Chris Distefano, Aida Rodriguez, Vir Das, Godfrey and Ronny Chieng. Laugh Out Loud is an entertainment company founded by Kevin Hart.