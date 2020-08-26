China protests alleged US spy plane incursion during drills

BEIJING (AP) — China is protesting the alleged incursion of a U.S. Air Force U-2 spy plane into a no-fly zone imposed during live-fire military exercises in the country’s north. The Ministry of National Defense said the action had “seriously interfered in normal exercise activities” and severely created a risk of misjudgment and even the potential of an unintended air-sea incident. A ministry spokesperson said China demanded the U.S. cease such actions. The statement wasn’t specific on the time and place of the exercises. Relations between the U.S. and China have sunk to their lowest in decades amid disputes over a myriad of issues including trade, technology, Taiwan and the South China Sea.