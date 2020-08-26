Bundy arrested at Idaho Statehouse for second time in 2 days

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Anti-government activist Ammon Bundy has been arrested for the second time in two days at the Idaho Statehouse. Idaho State Police on Wednesday put Bundy in a wheelchair and removed him from the Senate gallery. Bundy was arrested Tuesday in a committee room and charged with trespassing. Idaho State Police say that he’s prohibited from coming to the Statehouse for one year following that arrest. Bundy didn’t appear injured but didn’t respond to a reporter’s questions as he was wheeled from the Statehouse and through underground tunnels to a police vehicle. Lawmakers are meeting in a special session called by Republican Gov. Brad little because of the coronavirus.