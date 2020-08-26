Bulgaria: Justice minister favoring new constitution resigns

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria’s justice minister has resigned Wednesday amid strong public criticism of a controversial proposal for a new constitution he co-authored. Daniel Kirilov’s resignation on Wednesday made him the fifth government minister to be sacked in Bulgaria as the Balkan country sees a wave of anti-government protests. Protesters have demanded that Prime Minister Boyko Borissov step down, and he is trying to appease them by by reshuffling his center-right government and offering to overhaul the country’s political system through constitutional changes. Legal experts were quick to denounce the government’s draft for a new constitution as a compilation of cosmetic changes and lacking important elements such as requiring stricter accountability from the country’s chief prosecutor.