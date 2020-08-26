Brandy emerges from her cocoon, conquers her demons on ‘B7’

NEW YORK (AP) — When Brandy began crafting her newest album nearly three years ago, her intent was both benevolent and selfish. She wanted to give R&B fans the timeless music she’s been synonymous with, while also gain liberation from emotional bondage. She achieved her goal with “B7” — but she wasn’t prepared for the raw and emotional way the lyrics poured out of her during the creative process. It’s why, for the first time, the Grammy winner co-wrote every song on the album and co-produced the majority of the project. “B7″ was released last month and marks a triumphant return for the singer whose previous album dropped eight years ago. It also is Brandy’s first independent album.