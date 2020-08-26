As infections mount, French prime minister says don’t panic

PARIS (AP) — France’s prime minister is urging his compatriots to wear masks more while acknowledging it’s a “little annoying.” However, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said Wednesday that rising coronavirus infections across the country are “nothing to panic about” and that it’s time for people to get back to work and school. France is now reporting more than 25 positive tests per 100,000 people, up from five per 100,000 a month ago. Neighboring countries are requiring quarantines for visitors from parts or all of France. There has also been a small but steady uptick in virus patients in intensive care, though the situation is far from the crisis levels France reached in March and April.