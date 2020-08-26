56 arrested in crimes during Los Angeles Floyd protests

LOS ANGELES (AP) — More than 50 people have been arrested so far in crimes during mainly peaceful Los Angeles area protests against police brutality and racial injustice. At a news conference Wednesday, authorities said thieves and looters took advantage of the protests last spring to steal from mom-and-pop shops and big box stores. The “Safe LA Task Force” was established to investigate crimes committed during the protests. Los Angeles police have arrested 14 people, some of whom are suspects in multiple crimes, as they investigate 149 cases. Long Beach police have arrested 23 suspects and Santa Monica police 19.