29-year-old Dutch writer wins International Booker Prize

LONDON (AP) — A 29-year-old Dutch writer has become the youngest author to win the International Booker Prize. Marieke Lucas Rijneveld’s “The Discomfort of Evening” is a dark story about a devout farming family in a strict Christian community in rural Netherlands. The 50,000-pound ($66,000) prize will be split between the author and translator Michele Hutchison, giving both the author and translator equal recognition. The International Booker Prize is awarded every year to a book of fiction in any language that is translated into English and published in the U.K. or Ireland. The award is separate from the main Booker Prize, and aims to encourage more publishing and reading of quality fiction from around the world.