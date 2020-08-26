2 dead, 1 hurt after shooting near protests in Kenosha

KENOSHA (WKOW) -- Two people are dead and one hurt after a shooting in Kenosha late Tuesday night.

According to Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth, three people were shot near a gas station near 63rd Street and Sheridan Road at 11:45 p.m.

Sheriff Beth says the condition of the person who was hurt during the shooting is unclear at this time.

Kenosha Police and the FBI are investigating what led up to the shooting.

The shooting came on the third night of protests throughout the city after a police officer shot Jacob Blake from behind at close range while he was getting in a vehicle.