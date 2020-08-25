Wisconsin woman sentenced for trying to help Islamic State

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Wisconsin woman accused of trying to plan terrorist attacks using hacked social media accounts has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison. Forty-eight-year-old Waheba Issa Dais, of Cudahy, pleaded guilty last year to one count of providing material support to terrorists. She was sentenced Monday to 90 months in federal prison. Prosecutors say the mother of seven tried to recruit people to carry out attacks for the Islamic State, and provided them with information on how to make explosives and poisons, including a detailed recipe for the toxin Ricin.