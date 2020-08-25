US high court denies bid to restore Greens on Montana ballot

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has denied the Montana Secretary of State’s attempt to restore the names of Green Party candidates to the November ballot. The party’s removal followed revelations that the Montana Republican Party had bankrolled the $100,000 signature-gathering effort that put the Greens on the ballot. Republican Secretary of State Corey Stapleton filed a motion Monday to halt a state Supreme Court order last week that upheld the party’s removal. The request was denied by Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan.