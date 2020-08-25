The Loyalist: VP Pence preserves own presidential prospects

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence has shown fleeting moments of independence from his boss. But he’s never flat-out crossed President Donald Trump, a calculation that could help preserve his own options in 2024. The former Indiana governor speaks Wednesday to the Republican National Convention in an address that’s expected to be heavy on accomplishments _ Trump’s, not Pence’s. The vice president also is expected to deliver a salute to President Abraham Lincoln and hear from ordinary Americans in a display of the good listening skills Pence honed as a radio show host and as Trump’s emissary to Capitol Hill.