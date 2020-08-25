The Button Project begins in Central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- You can now wear a smile and a mask in Central Wisconsin.

"My children, they kept mentioning how they don't get to see people smile anymore," said Randi Felch. Sitting in her own Time Stood Still Photography studio, she explained how contagious a smile can be.

"I just wanted to come up with something to put smiles back on people's faces… Or in this case, a button." Randi Felch

On Tuesday, she launched the button project, taking photos of smiling faces and making them into buttons that can be worn in addition to a mask.

"It goes a long way," said Idongesit Ukpong. He is a Critical Care Paramedic for Ascension's Spirit crew, helping patients get through what might be the hardest times in their lives.

He said, "sometimes, they want to know who is behind the mask."

Now, that's possible.

The Spirit crew was the first group to take part in the Button Project. They will be followed by teachers, police officers, YMCA staff, and more.

Felch is donating her time on the project and all money raised will go to Be Amazing. The organization's mission is "to empower and inspire people of all ages to create positive change. "

Be Amazing Vice President Hope Ukpong (wife of Idongesit) said, "It could go to anything from one our school clubs doing a project to... You could apply for funding."

To join the Button Project, you can reach out to Randi Felch, the photographer and owner of Time Stood Still Photography.

Phone: (715) 551-8300

Email: randifelch@yahoo.com