Thai activists answer summonses over army headquarters rally

BANGKOK (AP) — Four prominent Thai anti-government activists have answered summonses at a Bangkok police station, the latest in a series of legal moves by the authorities to clamp down on protests that are the most serious challenge to Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha’s administration. The activists are facing charges over holding a rally at the army headquarters in July, in violation of an emergency decree banning public gatherings because of the coronavirus pandemic. More than 30 prominent figures in the protest movement have legal charges against them, in what appears to be an attempt to defeat the demonstrations by decapitating its leadership.