Tanzania’s main opposition parties fail to team up for vote

DODOMA, Tanzania (AP) — Tanzania’s main opposition parties have failed to form a coalition, dashing hopes of teaming up to defeat the longtime ruling party in the October presidential election. The national electoral commission says the leaders of the CHADEMA, ACT Wazalendo and NCCR parties will independently challenge President John Magufuli, who seeks a second five-year term. In Tanzania, whoever gets the most votes wins the election outright. Those pursuing a united opposition had called it the best chance at an upset. After taking office in 2015, Magufuli barred opposition groups from political gatherings. That has complicated efforts to challenge him.