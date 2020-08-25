Steamy Wednesday, pockets of storms through Friday

More active weather will hit parts of our region nearly every day now through Friday. For Tuesday night a warm front will lift north across the area. Some scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to form in northern Wisconsin. For the most part they should not be severe but a few could have small hail, brief gusty winds, and heavy rain. Central Wisconsin will probably just have some clouds with lows around 63. Winds will be from the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, hot and muggy as highs range from the lower 80s far north to the lower 90s far south. With dew points climbing to the upper 60s to low 70s, the heat index could reach the low to mid 90s in the afternoon. It will feel sultry, so be sure to slow down, take frequent breaks from heavy activity, drink extra water, and get out of the sun when you can. Winds will be from the southeast early then become southwest at 10-17 mph.

Thunderstorms will likely erupt Wednesday evening in northern Wisconsin ahead of a cold front and then slowly drop southeast. Some of them may be severe with high winds, large hail, and very heavy rainfall. Monitor News 9 for updates. Temperatures will cool back to the upper to mid 60s Wednesday night.

Thursday should be partly sunny and warm with highs from around 80 north to well into the 80s south. A few spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the day with that weak cold front nearby. However the showers and storms could get much more widespread Thursday night as a wave of energy rolls in from the west. The southern half of the area could have some heavy rain totals over an inch through Friday morning. Gradually the showers will taper off Friday afternoon. It will be cooler Friday with highs in the low to mid 70s.

The weekend will be pretty nice with partly cloudy skies and refreshing conditions. Lows will reach the low 50s Saturday morning and upper 40s Sunday morning. Highs should be in the lower 70s generally.

Another vigorous front will push through Monday. It should bring a 60% chance of rain and possibly some thunderstorms. Current indications are that up to an inch of rain could fall again. I guess we will gradually be climbing out of our recent dry spell! Temperatures should top out near 71 Monday. Cooler air yet will work in for the middle of next week with highs just into the upper 60s.

Have a great evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:45 p.m., 25-August 2020

On this date in weather history:

1989 - Morning thunderstorms drenched Spencer, IN, with 4.10 inches of rain in three hours causing extensive street flooding. Evening thunderstorms in eastern Kansas produced up to six inches of rain around Emporia, and four inches of rain in just forty-five minutes near Parsons, and also produced wind gusts to 70 mph at Lake Melvern. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)

2005 - Katrina becomes a hurricane just before landfall in south Florida between Hallandale Beach and North Miami Beach. Maximum sustained winds at the time of landfall were near 80 mph. There were eleven fatalities in South Florida, including four by falling trees. More than 1.3 million customers lost electrical services, and preliminary insured loss estimates ranged from $600 million to $2 billion in the state of Florida (Associated Press).