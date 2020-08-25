Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 3:45 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Marathon County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 AM CDT

FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MARATHON COUNTY…

At 315 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest of

Mosinee, or 17 miles southwest of Wausau, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe storm will be near…

Mosinee around 325 AM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Big Eau

Pleine County Park, Dancy, Knowlton, Moon and Rocky Corners.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from

windows.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH