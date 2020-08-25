Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 2:08 AM CDT until TUE 2:45 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Clark County

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Clark County in central Wisconsin…

East central Jackson County in west central Wisconsin…

* Until 245 AM CDT.

* At 208 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Neillsville,

moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

southeastern Clark and east central Jackson Counties, including the

following locations… Chili, Ballard Road And Pray Avenue, Chili

Corners, Christie, Lynn, The Cunningham Airfield and Sidney.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH