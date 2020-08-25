Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 12:47 AM CDT until TUE 1:45 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Portage County

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Wood County in central Wisconsin…

Southwestern Portage County in central Wisconsin…

Waushara County in central Wisconsin…

* Until 145 AM CDT.

* At 1246 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near New Rome, or

8 miles south of Wisconsin Rapids, moving southeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Wisconsin Rapids, Wautoma, Redgranite, Plainfield, Napowan Scout

Camp, Lake Wazeecha, Nekoosa, Silver Lake, Port Edwards and Dakota.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay

away from windows.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH