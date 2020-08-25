Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 10:58 AM CDT until TUE 11:30 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Wood County

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Wood County in central Wisconsin…

Southwestern Portage County in central Wisconsin…

Western Waushara County in central Wisconsin…

* Until 1130 AM CDT.

* At 1058 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast

of Lake Wazeecha, or 10 miles southeast of Wisconsin Rapids, moving

southeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include…

Plainfield, Lake Wazeecha, Wild Rose, Coloma, Almond, Hancock,

Kellner and Bancroft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay

away from windows.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…<50MPH