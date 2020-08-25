Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 10:58 AM CDT until TUE 11:30 AM CDT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 10:58 AM CDT until TUE 11:30 AM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Wood County
The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southeastern Wood County in central Wisconsin…
Southwestern Portage County in central Wisconsin…
Western Waushara County in central Wisconsin…
* Until 1130 AM CDT.
* At 1058 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast
of Lake Wazeecha, or 10 miles southeast of Wisconsin Rapids, moving
southeast at 40 mph.
HAZARD…Quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.
* Locations impacted include…
Plainfield, Lake Wazeecha, Wild Rose, Coloma, Almond, Hancock,
Kellner and Bancroft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside
should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay
away from windows.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
&&
HAIL…1.00IN;
WIND…<50MPH