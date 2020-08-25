Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 11:30 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Portage County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 AM CDT

FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PORTAGE AND WESTERN WAUSHARA COUNTIES…

At 1109 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Plainfield, or

16 miles southeast of Wisconsin Rapids, moving southeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

Locations impacted include…

Plainfield, Wild Rose, Coloma, Almond, Hancock and Bancroft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from

windows.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…<50MPH