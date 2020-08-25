Republican Convention takeaways: All Trump, all the time

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has aggressively asserted control over the Republican National Convention, overshadowing the prime-time speakers and making clear he wants voters to focus on him. Speakers Monday delivered apocalyptic warnings about the future of the nation if Democrat Joe Biden becomes president. There was little mention of the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 175,000 Americans and imperiled Trump’s presidency. Republicans did try to make the case that Trump and the party have done a lot to help minorities.