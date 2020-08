RECALL ALERT: Hostess expands recall of certain Raspberry Zingers over mold potential

(WEEK) -- A recall of certain Raspberry Zingers is being expanded because the product may develop mold prior to the best by date.

The expanded recall applies to the following Hostess Brands Raspberry Zinger® products:

Product Description: Item UPC: Batch: Best By Dates: Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Multi-Pack fresh) 888109110604 H062424000 H062524000 H062624000 H062724000 H070724000 H070824000 H070924000 H071024000 H071124000 H072124000 H072224000 H072324000 09/07/2020 09/08/2020 09/09/2020 09/10/2020 09/20/2020 09/21/2020 09/22/2020 09/23/2020 09/24/2020 10/04/2020 10/05/2020 10/06/2020 Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Multi-Pack frozen) 888109110604 H062624000 H062724000 N/A N/A Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Single-Serve fresh) 888109010089 H062424000 H062624000 H070724000 H070824000 H072224000 H072324000 09/07/2020 09/09/2020 09/20/2020 09/21/2020 10/05/2020 10/06/2020 Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Single-Serve frozen) 888109010089 H062424000 H062524000 H062624000 H070824000 H070924000 H072124000 H072224000 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Single-Serve 3 count case) 888109010089 H062424000 H062624000 H071124000 H072324000 09/07/2020 09/09/2020 09/24/2020 10/06/2020

The products were sold to mass merchandisers, grocery stores, distributors, dollar and discount stores, and convenience stores throughout the United States.

Consumers who have purchased the affected product are urged to discontinue consumption and contact the place of purchase about returning them for a full refund.

This recall does not affect any other Hostess Brands products.

Consumers with questions may contact 1-800-483-7253 Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm Central Time.

A list of products part of the original recall can be found on the FDA website.