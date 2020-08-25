Ranked voting in presidential election put on ice in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A state judge has cleared the way for a GOP-led referendum aimed at nullifying ranked choice voting in presidential races in Maine, meaning the voting system cannot be used in the presidential contest this November. Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap, a Democrat, previously contended the GOP didn’t meet the threshold for signatures for the ballot. The timing of the judge’s decision delivered Monday evening leaves little recourse for an appeal. The deadline necessary for the printing of ballots is Friday. The voting system approved allows people to rank candidates from first to last. If there’s no majority winner, then the last-place candidate is eliminated and those voters’ second choices are reallocated to the remaining field.