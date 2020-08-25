Poetic words bring tears in New Zealand mosque shooting case

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — The poetic words of love from a daughter to her murdered father brought people to tears in a New Zealand courtroom during the sentencing hearing for the white supremacist who killed 51 worshippers at two mosques. Sara Qasem said she wishes she could have been there to hold her father’s hand in his final moments. Qasem spoke on the third day of a four-day sentencing hearing for Brenton Harrison Tarrant, who has pleaded guilty to murder, attempted murder and terrorism for the March 2019 attacks. Many of the survivors and family members speaking in court have asked the judge to impose the maximum possible sentence, life without the possibility of parole.