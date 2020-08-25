Pilot in deadly Oregon crash worked for Montana chopper firm

THE DALLES, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say the helicopter pilot who died late Monday while fighting a wildfire in the Mount Hood National Forest in Oregon worked for a private contractor based in Bozeman, Montana. Authorities on Tuesday declined to release the name of the man who had been doing bucket drops on the fire for several days. The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating. The White River Fire is currently 15% contained and is a little more than 1,200 acres in size. It’s been fueled by gusty winds and is about 90 miles east of Portland.