Our state, our history: The bombing of Sterling Hall

MADISON (WKOW) -- The early morning quiet of Aug. 24, 1970 was shattered on the UW campus by an explosion that killed one and changed the trajectory of growing protests over the War in Vietnam.

About 3 a.m. that morning, four anti-war activists — Karleton Armstrong, his brother Dwight Armstrong, David Fine and Leo Burt — drove a van filled with ammonium nitrate and fuel oil to the Army Mathematics Research Center at Sterling Hall.

The devastating explosion killed researcher Robert Fassnacht and injured three others.

Fifty years later the bombing, and the protests that sparked it, continues to resonate as protests and upheaval over longstanding racial injustice are sweeping the nation.

In this special presentation, we look back at what led to the bombing, talk to those who were on campus and that time and delve into parallels to today.

