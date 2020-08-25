New study links vaping to higher risk of COVID-19

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- A new study shows there may be more dangers to vaping than experts previously thought.

The study analyzed teens who used e-cigarettes, and found a significant correlation.

"Young users who took this survey who used e-cigarettes were five times more likely to get COVID," said Jenna Flynn, a public health educator with the Marathon County Health Department.

The study also found that those who used both e-cigarettes and normal cigarettes were 6.8 times more likely to be diagnosed with COVID. Flynn says this confirms what officials already knew about vaping.

“What we knew last year at this time was that there were illnesses associated with vaping, vaping related lung injury," she said.

Flynn said the study also confirms the fact that any kind of smoking can compromise the immune system.

"Chronic medical conditions can result from cigarette smoking, thus putting a user more at risk for a more severe illness from COVID-19," she said. "Just like if you smoke and you have COPD, you are an immunocompromised person."

Jamari Jones, an area 15-year-old, said he hopes this study will encourage people to quit vaping.

"I think it's selfish. People are dying and you don't need to be doing that," he said. "Wear your mask, stay six feet apart and just don't vape."

This study is still fairly new, and Flynn says more research needs to be done.